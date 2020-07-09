RPI’s detailed plan for the fall 2020 semester

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) released a detailed 16-page reopening plan for its fall 2020 semester. They say classes will be conducted online/remotely, in-person, and a combination of the two.

Class size will determine in what format classes will be held. Classes with less than 30 students will be held in-person. Classes with between 30-60 students will be conducted in a hybrid format to reduce the number of students in the classroom. Classes with more than 60 students will be held online.

Our plan to return to campus-based operations is based on New York State guidance, and our assessment of what we can and must do to enhance the safety of all members of the Rensselaer community. We are in a pandemic, and we will still be in a pandemic in the fall. The situation could change rapidly and cause us not to return to campus-based operations, based on New York State prohibition and/or our own judgment about the overall public health situation, as it affects Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Accordingly, our plan and associated protocols are also subject to change. RPI

The college says they will offer face masks for students/staff who will be required to wear them in public areas. They also say they expect all individuals to maintain social distancing of six feet or more at all times.

RPI says continual cleaning will be conducted throughout the campus. Cleaning supplies will be made available to students in order to wipe down work areas including desks and chairs before use. Maximum capacity in dining areas will also be reduced per New York State guidelines. There will be no buffet service and only disposable dinnerware will be used.

The on-campus residency will be reduced by 55%, students will be housed no more than two to a room or apartment. Students who have compromised immune systems or underlying health issues will be housed individually.

A plan to handle coronavirus cases including quarantine, contact tracing, and what will happen if the college has to close campus has also been addressed in RPI’s plan.