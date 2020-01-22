RPI wins $25K grant for experimental media and performing arts

The Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center, home to video installations, musical performances and multimedia presentations on the campus of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY in 2008. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Endowment for the Arts will award a $25,000 grant to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to create art projects at the school’s Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center.

Artists across disciplines come to EMPAC to develop and produce new work we are uniquely positioned to produce, and support from the NEA helps make that possible EMPAC Director Johannes Goebel

In fulfillment of the grant, EMPAC will commission works of music, dance, and visual art by women and gender-nonconforming artists. They will develop their projects, set to premiere in the 2020/2021 season, with aid from school staff while in residence at EMPAC.

EMPAC aims to give traditionally underrepresented artists access to its innovative technology and infrastructure.

In its first round of funding for the 2020 fiscal year, the NEA has already approved nearly 2,000 grants worth more than $27 million in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Art Works grants support engagement with art, access to art, learning about art, and integrating the arts into communities.