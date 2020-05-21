RPI will hold virtual commencement Saturday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- More than 2,000 degrees will be awarded to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) students from 43 states and 37 other nations in a virtual ceremony Saturday, May 23. It’s the college’s 214th commencement.

Speakers at the ceremony will include Senator Charles Schumer, Rensselaer Alumni Association President Matt Siegel ’85, Class President Sruja Machani, graduate student Alexis Marie Ziemba, and recipient of the David M. Darrin ’40 Counseling Award, Jeffrey Braunstein. RPI President Shirley Jackson will preside over the ceremony that starts at noon.

The coronavirus pandemic inspired the RPI class of 2020 to make a contribution to the Student Relief Fund as their class gift to the college. The Student Relief Fund gives emergency assistance to undergraduate students dealing with financial difficulties.

More commencement information can be found on RPI’s website.

