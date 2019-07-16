RPI to send unique experiment to International Space Station

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Special delivery!

An experiment – led by the research team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute – is being sent to the International Space Station with the help of NASA.

The brainchild of Amir Hirsa, a professor of mechanical, aerospace, and nuclear engineering at RPI, the experiment will focus on studying fluid dynamics that could help better understand serious diseases like diabetes, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The reason for sending it to ISS? The best way to properly conduct the study is to examine it in a microgravity environment.

The rocket with the experiment is scheduled to launch on July 21st from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.