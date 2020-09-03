RPI students return for fall semester with extensive return to campus plan established

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) has reportedly implemented significant testing and tracing protocols in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission and allow students to safely return to campus for the fall semester.

RPI says their return to campus plan was developed over a period of months with research leaning on their technological expertise in order to execute the plan as best as possible. The plan relies on:

De-densifying the campus

Maintaining strict social-distancing

Masks

Implementing a detailed testing, tracing, and tracking program

The Institute says one of the most important pieces of the plan is their ability to broadly and frequently test for COVID-19 infections on campus. The Rensselaer Testing, Tracing, Tracking, Surveillance, and Quarantine/Isolation (T3SQsm) plan requires all students, staff, and faculty on campus to be regularly tested. Undergrad students are reportedly being tested twice a week with test results being made available within 24 hours.

“Contact tracing only works if you are able to identify a positive early on,” said Dr. Leslie Lawrence, the executive director of Student Health Services. “We think that the science says that we should be doing this, even though it’s certainly a heavy lift.”

RPI says they have relied heavily on information from the latest studies and models, including models developed by Rensselaer researchers. The science and engineering expertise on campus has also proven to be an invaluable resource, Dr. Lawrence said, as the Institute is able to collect samples on campus that are then tested by a team of Rensselaer scientists.

“We had a lab that could do PCR tests, so we have access to that. Most universities do not,” Dr. Lawrence said. “That was a huge advantage. We also have a group of scientists who are reviewing, reading, and commenting on each one of these studies about COVID as it comes out, so we can talk through each study.”

Dr. Lawrence is leading the testing effort with Jonathan Dordick, an endowed chaired professor of chemical and biological engineering at Rensselaer. Together the two, along with Elena Paskaleva and Marc Douaisi, senior research scientists at the Rensselaer Heparin Applied Research Center at the Rensselaer Technology Park, performed RT-qPCR testing. RT-qPCR is a unique kind of testing that can detect, with exquisite sensitivity and selectivity, the RNA from the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to Dordick, the team has been meeting its goal of returning results within 24 hours so that effective isolation and contact tracing can occur. The testing lab can reportedly process over 1,800 samples per day and expects to double this number by later in September.

“We’re using pool testing followed by deconvolution to identify potential positive individuals, which will then lead into our contact tracing program,” Dordick said. “If we get the data within one day, we’re going to stop the vast majority of transmissions. And that’s really our goal, to identify potential positive individuals, initiate contact tracing, and reduce transmission.”

To help in contact tracing, Rensselaer health and safety protocols reportedly require daily reporting by members of the campus community on their health and their interactions. That information is then used to help Rensselaer Student Health Center staff and Institute contact tracers.

“If we have a positive case, the trackers and tracers will work with us to figure out who they’ve had contact with and make some decisions about what’s the next step for them, whether it’s quarantine or isolation,” said Travis Apgar, the assistant vice president for student life and dean of students. “We’ve done extensive work to really plan out which residence halls we use for students to live in, and which residence halls we use for quarantine and isolation, and really coordinating those efforts so we can provide students with a really safe place.”

