TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you hear Yankee Doodle on your walk to class at RPI, this is probably where it’s coming from.

Charles Pike is a student there, and when it’s warm he plays his fife to and from class.

Pike says he’s part of Bristol County Drum and Fife in Massachusetts. He plays in his free time, but because of school work he doesn’t have much of it, which is why he marches to class while playing the fife.