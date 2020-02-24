RPI researchers make new discovery in search for Alzheimer’s cure

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers at RPI, under the leadership of Dr. Chunyu Wang, a professor of biological sciences and member of the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies (CBIS), are working to reverse those statistics.

Published earlier this month in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Chemical Communications, the team has recently made a discovery that could potentially lead to a cure to Alzheimer’s disease.

The discovery centers around a newly identified compound called C-1, and its ability for inhibiting the production of amyloids, the abnormal proteins that form toxic clumps, called fibrils, inside the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Ultimately, Dr. Wang says they hope the work they’re doing now will help find the cure to Alzheimer’s disease.

