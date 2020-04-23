RPI researchers create new UVC light device to sterilize masks

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A team of researchers at RPI has developed a machine that uses ultraviolet light to sterilize protective masks.
The Rensselaer team completed the design and construction in just two weeks. It was created as a solution to address the shortage of personal protective equipment in hospitals.
“There was a shortage of PPE in New York City and hospitals including Mount Sinai. They reached out to us asking how we could help address that situation and what way PPE can be recycled,” said Deepak Vashishth, Director of CBIS at RPI.
The system is being tested at Mount Sinai. From there, it will need approval from the FDA.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: President Trump holds daily coronavirus briefing at the White House
- Off the Beaten Path: Magnolia Tree Map
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update, fifth death at Diamond Hill
- Alex Loh to return to Thunder
- NYS AG, DOH to investigate nursing homes for COVID-19 violations