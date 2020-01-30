RPI ranked seventh-best animation school in the US

RPI grad student Xiangyang Mou practices tai chi in 2018 with a digital avatar in a smart room that understands words, answers questions, and recognizes gestures.(AP Photo/Michael Hill)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute offers one of the top undergraduate degrees in animation and game design in the country, according to Animation Career Review.

RPI’s undergraduate programs in animation placed fifth in the state and seventh in national rankings released earlier this month. RPI also ranked third in the state and 19th in the country for its game design and electronic media undergrad programs.

These programs play a crucial role in the Capital Region’s thriving gaming ecosystem.

Animation Career Review evaluated the academic reputation, faculty portfolios, and alumni employment numbers of almost 200 institutions produce their list of the top 50.

As a top-tier school to pursue game design or animation, RPI supports the growth of the local digital gaming sector. New York’s Capital Region is home to over a dozen gaming companies.