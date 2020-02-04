RPI President to appear on an episode of “Finding Your Roots”

TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – RPI President Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson is known for many accomplishments, but Tuesday night people will get to know her personally on an episode of “Finding Your Roots.”

The show explores the ancestry of influential people. Tuesday’s episode will feature Dr. Jackson, along with science pioneers Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Harold Varmus.

Dr. Jackson is the first African-American woman to receive a doctorate from MIT and has even been appointed by President Barack Obama as Co-Chair of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

The episode will premiere Tuesday at 8 p.m. on PBS.