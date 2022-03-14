RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Rensselaer Police Department, a man was arrested after a domestic incident. Police say the man allegedly threatened to stab his girlfriend and then assaulted a police officer.

On Sunday, March 13, at around 6:51 p.m., the Rensselaer Police Department was dispatched to 12 Partition Street (Stewarts) for a report of a domestic incident. The caller said she was locked in the bathroom at the Stewarts after her boyfriend threatened to hit her and stab her while they were in her car.

The suspect, 36-year-old Adam Matteson Jr, fled the scene when police arrived. Police made contact with the caller and she was unharmed.

As officers were checking the area, a person matching the suspect’s description was observed inside the Amtrak station. When an officer attempted to make contact and speak with the individual, he struck the officer, assaulted him, and fled the scene on foot.

Matteson was located under a deck in the back of 24 Elm Street armed with a knife. Officers were able to get the suspect out and in custody. East Greenbush Police and New York State Police assisted during this incident.

Charges:

Assault 2nd (Felony)

Crim Poss Weapon 3rd (Felony)

Menacing 2nd

Crim Mischief

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Govt Admin

Harassment 2nd

The officer was transported to Albany Medical Center and treated for lacerations, receiving several stitches. Matteson was transported to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated and in custody.

Matteson is also currently on Parole with New York State DOCCS and has several active arrest warrants. Calls to DOCCS were unsuccessful in getting him held for a violation.