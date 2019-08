SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Horse Trainer Christophe Clement puts emphasis on horse care first, racing second.

Christophe credits the success of his horses on the race track to the love and attention his team of workers gives them each day.

Each of his horses are brushed and showered daily and adhere a morning routine tailored to their needs. Training usually takes place in the morning, but also time to eat and graze is key for the horse’s well-being.