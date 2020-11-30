Route 4 bridge to close for repairs starting Wednesday

U.S. RT. 4 (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is informing motorists of upcoming roadwork on the U.S. Route 4 bridge that runs over the Hudson River between the town of Northumberland, in Saratoga County and the town of Greenwich, in Washington County.

NYSDOT says the bridge will be closed starting on Wednesday for about three weeks until the repairs are completed. During the closure, a detour will be posted using Route 4, Route 32 and Route 197.

As always, drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a suspended driver license.