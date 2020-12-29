Route 4 Bridge between Northumberland and Greenwich to close for two weeks

Posted: / Updated:
Road Work Graphic_273456

Road Work generic, construction generic,

NORTHUMBERLAND/GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) sent an advisory Tuesday reminding drivers that the Route 4 Bridge over the Hudson River will be closed for two weeks. The bridge, which links the Northumberland and Greenwich communities, will close Jan. 4.

During the closure, a signed detour will be posted using Route 4, Route 32 and Route 197.

The bridge was closed Dec. 3 to begin repairs, then reopened Dec. 18 to allow access during the holiday weeks. The closure starting Jan. 4 will allow for the completion of the work.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

