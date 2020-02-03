Route 30 listening forum to take place on Thursday

Live Now
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The signing of the limousine legislation by Gov. Cuomo comes just a few days before a meeting in Schoharie to discuss the safety of Route 30, where the crash took place.

The Route 30 listening forum will be held by Assemblyman Chris Tague at the Schoharie Fire House on Thursday.

The forum will focus on the stretch of roadway between Middleburgh and State Route 7 in Schoharie.

It takes place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

