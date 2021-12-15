Route 30 bridge in Amsterdam having new traffic pattern on December 15

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, December 15, the Route 30 bridge over The Mohawk River will have a new traffic pattern for the ramp. Route 30 northbound ramp to Route 5 eastbound will be reopened to traffic by the end of the workday. The western sidewalk will remain closed at this time.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license. For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

