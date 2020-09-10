Route 2 lane reopened following water main break

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The right westbound lane of Troy-Schenectady Road (Route 2) was closed around the area of Latham Village Lane following a water main break. The break originally occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on September 9.

The road re-opened shortly after 6 a.m.

