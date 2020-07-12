Rotterdam’s Via Port Mall reopens

Rotterdam, N.Y. (WTEN) – Rotterdam’s Via Port Mall opened its doors to shoppers again on Saturday.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara was there to distribute 500 personal sized bottles of hand sanitizer and COVID safety information to shoppers.

In a statement about the reopening, Assemblyman Santabara said:

“I’m pleased to join the Via Port team here in my hometown of Rotterdam to welcome back shoppers. As always, I’m here to support our community during the re-opening process. I urge everyone to take reasonable precautions and continue to look out for one another. As I’ve said since the emergence of COVID-19, we’re all in this together and we can all do our part to minimize the spread of the virus.” Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara

Malls across New York State have been allowed to open from July 10, provided they install air filters that can prevent coronavirus particles circulating.

