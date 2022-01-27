Rotterdam woman facing multiple charges of domestic dispute

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rotterdam woman is facing multiple charges following domestic dispute police say. On January 24, New York State Police in Princetown arrested 37-year-old Leah D. DeFrancisco-Hardin following an investigation when a verbal argument between a victim and DeFrancisco-Hardin turned physical.

According to a report on Monday, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Troopers responded to a call of a person seeking help after being involved in a domestic dispute. Through further investigation, it was determined that the victim had been at their Rotterdam home when the incident occurred.

Police say DeFrancisco-Hardin is accused of striking the victim and taking their phone when they attempted to call for help. The victim locked themselves in a bedroom when DeFrancisco-Hardin used a hammer to break the door. She then choked the victim and threatened them with a hammer and a knife said police.

Two children were present during portions of the altercation between DeFranciscon and the victim. The victim was eventually able to get in their car and leave, driving to the nearest police station say police.

Charged:

Criminal obstruction of breath (misdeamnor)

Two counts of forth degree criminal mischief (misdeamnor)

Two counts of second degree menacing (misdeamnor)

Two counts of forth degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdeamnor)

Criminal mischief (misdeamnor)

Forth degree damage property (misdeamnor)

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (misdeamnor)

Two counts of second degree criminal contempt (misdeamnor)

Police said DeFrancisco-Hardin was taken into custody at her residence. She was transported to Schenectady County Jail for centralized arraignment and posted $1,000 cash bail. DeFrancisco-Hardin is due back in Rotterdam Town Court on January 31.