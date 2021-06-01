Rotterdam Town Hall reopens to the public

News
Posted: / Updated:
rotterdam town hall

Rotterdam Town Hall reopened to the public on June 1, 2021, after closing due to the pandemic.

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rotterdam Town Hall reopened to the public on June 1 after being closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Town Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you need help outside of those hours contact Town Hall and they will try to work with you.

All safety protocols will be in place for those entering the building including; mask-wearing, social distancing and temperature checks upon arrival. Staff will follow similar safety protocols.

“We are excited to be reopening the doors of Town Hall to the public after being closed due to the pandemic,” said Town Supervisor Steven Tommasone. “We understand that face-to-face interaction can make a difference when conducting local business, and we want our community to have a system they can rely on. Town Hall will adhere to all social distancing rules and regulations to provide a safe environment for all those who visit.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire