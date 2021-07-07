Rotterdam Senior Center begins reopening

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rotterdam said it has begun the opening process of the Senior Citizens Center. The center reopened to individuals 55 years or older on Tuesday, July 6.

People are welcome to use the center as a cooling station and to socialize. However, priority will be given to Rotterdam residents, the center said.

Classes with instructors are limited. The center said it will fully reopen once they have the staff to do so. The center said it is currently working on staffing.

“The Town of Rotterdam is excited to reopen the doors of the Senior Citizens Center and once

again offer social opportunities for our senior community. The center remains a steadfast pillar of

the Rotterdam community and the town will continue to look for ways to improve the resident

experience,” said Supervisor Steven Tommasone.

The center, located at 2639 Hamburg Street is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The billiards room, library, wheelchairs, and walkers to borrow are all available. More information about the center can be found on Rotterdam’s website.