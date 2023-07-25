ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Town Council passed a resolution to call on Schenectady County to stop accepting any more asylum seekers. Even though there are residents who want to help the new arrivals become Rotterdam residents, not everyone agrees.

“The migrants should stay in New York City until they have a real home for them,” Rashad Rahim said.

Other residents still feel upset that the owner of Super 8 suddenly kicked out guests and long-term residents to make room for the asylum seekers.

“I feel it was really wrong what happened to those people. I don’t think it was fair at all,” Gail Ristau said. “They didn’t have any notice. They had been staying there because they needed a place to go.”

The Town Council is now working with a lawyer to research the next steps for possible legal actions.

“We’re all just, you know, very frustrated,” Joe Mastroianni, Rotterdam Town Councilman, said. “You know, we have a lot of work to do to strategize, what to evaluate the law information that we can gather and the. Piece together the strategical path that we’re going to go down.”

He says DocGo, the organization that has been handling the migrants, has provided little information to the town. But officials confirmed from DocGo that working papers for the Asylum Seekers are expected to be ready within the next couple of weeks.

“So hopefully they can integrate in, in a productive way,” Mastroianni said. “Where they are contributing to our society, workforce through businesses or whatever. And not draining on it.

Officials say they will be meeting with the county to plan their next steps.