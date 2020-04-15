Rotterdam police warn of power outages and road closures

ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The intersection of River Road and Main Street is closed from the Interstate 890 exit ramps to Bridge Street, State Route 103 until further notice, police say. They anticipate the road may open sometime in the morning hours of Thursday.

The Rotterdam police also warn that residents in the area should expect power outages.

A car accident downed power lines and poles, which are now lying across the roadway.

National Grid is currently repairing equipment and technology in the area.

