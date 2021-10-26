Rotterdam Police: No credible threats made toward Mohonasen schools after social media post circulates

News
Posted: / Updated:
mohonasen central school district

mohonasen central school district

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 25, The Rotterdam Police Department and the Mohonasen School District were made aware of social media posts that were circulating through Mohonasen students.

The School District, Mohonasen’s School Resource Officer, and other members of the Rotterdam Police Department investigated and found that the original post was in reference to Schenecatdy’s Oneida Middle School. This post was already investigated by the Schenectady Police Department last week and was found to not be credible.

At this time there have not been any credible threats made regarding Mohonasen Schools. For more information about the Social media threat, go to NEWS10’s “Schenectady PD says Oneida Middle School is safe after Social Media threat” story.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19