Rotterdam Police: No credible threats made toward Mohonasen schools after social media post circulates

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 25, The Rotterdam Police Department and the Mohonasen School District were made aware of social media posts that were circulating through Mohonasen students.

The School District, Mohonasen’s School Resource Officer, and other members of the Rotterdam Police Department investigated and found that the original post was in reference to Schenecatdy’s Oneida Middle School. This post was already investigated by the Schenectady Police Department last week and was found to not be credible.

At this time there have not been any credible threats made regarding Mohonasen Schools. For more information about the Social media threat, go to NEWS10’s “Schenectady PD says Oneida Middle School is safe after Social Media threat” story.