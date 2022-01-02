Rotterdam police identify victim of fatal stabbing

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Police Department has confirmed the identity of a body discovered at a resident on Curry Road on Saturday. Police say they responded to a report at about 1:22 a.m., at an address where a man had been assaulted.

According to a report, police said Sutlesh Girdharry, 24, of Schenectady had been stabbed and was deceased when officers arrived at the address where the incident happened. No further information has been released at this time.

Rotterdam Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Rotterdam Detectives at (518) 355-7397 ext. 7110.

