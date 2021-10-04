Rotterdam police confirm shots fired incident

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police say Sunday just before 6 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired.

The Rotterdam Police Department responded to 2558 Guilderland Avenue for a report of gun shots. Once of scene, officers reportedly confirmed that a weapon had been shot off outside of the building. No injuries were reported, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Rotterdam Detective Division at (518) 355-3797.

