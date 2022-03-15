ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Police Department responded to the Speedway gas station at 1911 Curry Road around 3:11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery. A store employee told police a black male suspect had come behind the counter, demanded that the clerk open the cash register, and then forcibly pushed the clerk aside.

Once the clerk was out of the way, the man allegedly took an undetermined amount of money from the register and left the store. The suspect is now on the loose, and Rotterdam Police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The suspect was described as wearing a gaiter-style face covering and a black hoodie. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the Rotterdam Police Detective Division at (518) 355-7397.