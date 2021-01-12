Rotterdam PD arrests 49-year-old for alleged burglary incident

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam Police arrested Gary Priddle Jr., 49, Monday for reportedly burglarizing a home on Curry Road while currently on Parole for burglary.

Police say Priddle entered the home on December 2 around 5:20 p.m. The tenants were apparently not home at the time. Once inside, Priddle reportedly stole cash, small electronics, and a bike.

Police charged Priddle with the following:

Burglary in the 2nd degree (a class C felony)

Grand Larceny in the 4th degree (a class E felony)

Priddle was remanded to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office with no set bail. Police say Priddle is suspected of committing several similar acts of burglary in the Town of Rotterdam.

The investigation into the incidents remains ongoing.