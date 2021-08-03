Rotterdam National Night Out on August 3

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Town of Rotterdam will be holding its fifth annual National Night Out Tuesday, August 3 from 5 p.m. to dusk. They said the purpose of the event is to bring the community together with law enforcement agencies to work on relationship building.

The free event will be held at the Rotterdam Youth Soccer Fields and include food, fireworks, music, and entertainment, as well as a rock wall, pony rides, bounce house, and dunk tank.

The town will also be holding its first Annual Car Show. It’s free for all cars and trucks to enter but they must be registered by 6:30 p.m. Awards including “Best in Show,” “People’s Choice,” “Chief’s Choice,” and “Town Council’s Choice” will be handed out at 8 p.m.

“This event gives an opportunity for our local law enforcement and community to come together and experience real moments that will help establish a solid foundation of trust and fellowship. As a town, we are committed to providing opportunities for our residents to participate in important dialogue that will better our community. A town that continues to work cohesively together promotes lasting results,” said Rotterdam Supervisor, Steven Tommasone.

“The annual National Night Out provides our residents with an opportunity to have face-to-face contact with those who are committed to serving and protecting them. Our police department looks forward to this event to bridge the gap between our neighborhoods and law enforcement,” said Rotterdam Chief of Police, Michael Brown. “Through consistent conversation and solidarity, we are encouraged to continue our mission in promoting a true sense of community partnership.”

“On behalf of my fellow colleagues, we are delighted to host this event for our residents and local law enforcement to experience quality time together in order to build long-lasting relationships. We depend on our officers to keep our town safe and with the cooperation of our residents, Rotterdam will remain a great place to live and raise a family,” said Deputy Chief of Police, William Male.