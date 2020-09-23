Rotterdam man pleads guilty in attempt to entice a child into sexual activity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Randy Eignor of Rotterdam pled guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor. Police say that Eignor thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl when in reality he was speaking with police.

If convicted, Eignor faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000. Additionally, if convicted, Eignor would be required to register as a sex offender. He is currently in jail.

He allegedly attempted to coerce the ‘girl’ to engage in sexual activity with him. Police say they arrested him when he planned to meet the ‘victim’ in Colonie. Eignor will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 22, 2021

