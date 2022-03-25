SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Schenectady District Attorney’s Office said Oscar Lopez, 31, of Rotterdam has waived his right to a jury trial. Lopez was arrested following an investigation for causing the death of Amanda Slaven, 33, of Rotterdam in a head-on collision on November 1, 2020,

According to a report, Lopez was arraigned on multiple charges including aggravated vehicular manslaughter, which is a felony. Police determined that alcohol consumption, speed, and reckless driving led to the accident.

Officials said the case will proceed as a bench trial before a judge at the Schenectady County Court on March 28. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by opening statements from both sides.