Police: Rotterdam man arrested for trying to blow up hunting camp

HOPE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Mayfield arrested Irving Talavera Jr., 40, of Rotterdam after police say he attempted to cause an explosion at a hunting camp.

Police say Talavera is accused of entering a hunting camp in the town of Hope, turning on the propane stove, filling the camp with propane gas, and attaching fireworks to the front door and the door frame, rigging them to create an explosion when the door was opened.

According to police, Talavera knew the owners, who discovered the setup when they tried to open the door to the camp. Although it created a spark, it did not trigger an explosion.

Police have charged Talavera with attempted second-degree arson, a class B felony.

Talavera reportedly turned himself in to police and was processed at SP Mayfield. He was arraigned in Hope Town Court and remanded to Hamilton County Jail in lieu of 5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.