ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of Rotterdam Fire District Monday morning responded to a rubbish fire at the old Whispering Pines golf course located off of Helderberg Avenue.

Fire officials say the blaze was found far off the beaten path a bit which required them to use Engine 125, a fire apparatus equipped with off-road capabilities.

Firefighters said the area offered scenic views that they don’t usually get to experience.