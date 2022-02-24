ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, February 9, the Town of Rotterdam proceeded with a twelve-month moratorium application for multiple-family dwellings on land use projects. Officials said on February 1, the Rotterdam Planning Commission supported the Town Board’s time consideration in taking legislative action to further determine where apartment communities should be sited within the town.

In addition, under the new moratorium, developers already approved will be allowed to continue. However, new development projects looking for approval must first be granted a special waiver through the Town Board. The moratorium is set to expire in 2023.

“The moratorium will be used to examine many different aspects of the multiple-family dwelling development process in Rotterdam,” said Mollie Collins, Supervisor, Town of Rotterdam. “We look forward to continuing to better serve Rotterdam residents with their best interest in mind.”