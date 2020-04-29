Rotterdam EMS receives a new ambulance

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Earlier this year Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said he secured $125,000 to purchase a new ambulance for Rotterdam EMS.

The EMS service lost two vehicles in their fleet recently making it more difficult to provide more frequent emergency response.

“When an ambulance is called for an emergency situation every second counts, especially during these critical times,” Santabarbara said. “Unfortunately, we have seen a number of ambulance services close their doors, and we can’t risk seeing more do the same, not when lives are on the line. This funding is a smart investment that supports health care here in Rotterdam and will help save lives.”

The new ambulance will be put into service Wednesday afternoon following an unveiling ceremony.