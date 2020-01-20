Rotterdam early morning crash snaps telephone pole in half, closes road

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid Crews are blocking off a portion of Burdeck Street Monday morning.

Rotterdam police said Burdeck Street between W. Campbell Road and Princetown Road will be closed until further notice because of a one-car accident which occurred overnight.

Police said due to the snow on the ground, a car went off the road, struck a telephone pole and snapped it in half.

No injuries were reported as a result of this accident.

There is no estimated time on how long the road will be closed. NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play