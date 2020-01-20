Rotterdam early morning crash snaps telephone pole in half, closes road

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid Crews are blocking off a portion of Burdeck Street Monday morning.

Rotterdam police said Burdeck Street between W. Campbell Road and Princetown Road will be closed until further notice because of a one-car accident which occurred overnight.

Police said due to the snow on the ground, a car went off the road, struck a telephone pole and snapped it in half.

No injuries were reported as a result of this accident.

There is no estimated time on how long the road will be closed. NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it becomes available.