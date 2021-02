ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Could an indoor skate park be coming soon to Albany? If one local group has their say, the answer is yes!

Noteworthy Resources (NWR), a nonprofit organization that connects and empowers women, LGBTQ+, non-binary, and youth through workshops and skateboarding meetups, is behind the project. Since there's no indoor skatepark within a 3-hour radius of Albany, the organization is taking action to build one in the hopes of providing a safe space for people who need.