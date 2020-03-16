Rotterdam declares a State of Emergency

ROTTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10)–Begining at Noon on Monday all Town of Rotterdam buildings will be closed. This includes the Justice Court for both Monday, March 16 and Thursday, March 19, as the court will be cleaned.

All senior activities are being suspended starting March 16 until April 13, 2020. The upcoming Zoning Board Of Appeals meeting on March 18 and the 2020 Celebration Committee meeting on Thursday, March 19 are also canceled.

If you still need to pay your town 2020 taxes there is a drop box located outside of Town Hall at the 1100 Sunrise Boulevard entrance. You can also pay online and the late fee will remain at 2.5%.

