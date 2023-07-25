ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday night, the Rotterdam Town Council voted to pass a resolution to call on Schenectady County to pause any further migration into the county by declaring a state of emergency.

Hundreds of residents lined up around the building to share their concerns during the special session. The session was scheduled after several people staying at the Super 8 Motel on Carman Road in Rotterdam were told to leave. Hours later, a bus full of migrants appeared, and the Super 8 manager confirmed that they had signed a one-year contract with New York City to house the migrants without communicating with town officials.

Town Board member Joe Mastroianni said he contacted the motel for more information but only had more questions than answers. But Mastroianni noted during the session that Super 8 management should have contacted the town as soon as a contract was presented.

Town Supervisor Mollie A. Collins confirmed there was no clear communication or coordination with the town, which was “shameful.”