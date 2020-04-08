Rotterdam brother and sister found after hours lost in woods

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A young brother and sister are back home safe after getting lost in the woods for hours Tuesday night.

Rotterdam police said they received a call for the two missing children, ages 14 and 12, at about 6:22 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police the kids had gone on a home in the woods close to their home hours before. Several agencies conducted that search for the missing kids into the night until they were found and reunited with their family shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The New York State Forest Rangers coordinated the search in the woords, The Plotterkill and Pattersonville fire departments conducted a search on the ground, New York State fire prevention and control provided search canines, Schenectady County’s Emergency Management officials used their drone and New York State Police used an infrared-equipped helicopter.