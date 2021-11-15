Rotterdam bra expert building bra empire

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than a decade, Rotterdam resident Jene Luciani Sena has been educating millions of women across the country as a bra expert. Through her books and multiple television appearances, she’s been able to help millions of women find the right fit.

“When I wrote ‘The Bra Book’ the whole idea was to get educated before you go, to kind of help arm you with the knowledge and tools you would need when you go bra shopping,” she said.

Words of wisdom from the expert:

Don’t get stuck with a bra size! She suggests getting fitted once a year to make sure you’re wearing the correct size. No spillage. A proper fitting bra should completely cover your breasts. Not all sizes are created equal! Just because you’re one size in one brand, doesn’t mean you’ll be the same size in another. Strapless bras are the worst. Not really, but they can be really uncomfortable says Luciani Sena. Adding, most of the support comes from the band strap, not the cup. For one to feel secure, size down in the band size or better yet, Luciani Sena suggests getting cup inserts sewn into your garment for more comfortable support.

After years of writing books and national television appearances, Luciani Sena released her own line of bras this past summer. The GemBra is size inclusive (S-3X, accommodating 34B-46G) and was created to uplift both body and soul.