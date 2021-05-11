Rotterdam repeals outdated residency requirement for town-related jobs

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town officials in Rotterdam have repealed a law that previously required applicants for town-related jobs to have lived in the town before being hired. The town board unanimously voted to repeal the law which will allow more applicants to secure open positions in a more timely manner.

Town officials say the previous policy, in place since 1977, said that employees must have lived in the town before being considered for hiring, and to remain a town resident while on the payroll. The waiver reportedly does not apply to positions that have a contractually obligated residency requirement.

Recent and current job openings within the town have reportedly gone unfilled due to the lack of applicants, and it is believed that the residency requirement contributed to the issue. Town officials say they found it necessary to repeal the law which has prevented candidates from neighboring towns to apply, recognizing this as a step forward in encouraging a more diverse applicant pool.

“The town is committed to making our recruitment efforts accessible and inclusive as we retain and create more jobs within our community,” said Town Supervisor Steven Tommasone. “In order to attract viable candidates, it was apparent that we needed to cast a wider net to ensure that a strong selection of applicants was aware of the opportunities within this town. Repealing the residency requirement is necessary for enhancing the great work that this community deserves. Elected officials are still required to live in the town.”

Those interested in applying for newly listed jobs within the municipality can visit the town’s website here.