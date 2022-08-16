ALBANY, NY.Y (NEWS10) – New York’s second primary takes place on August 23. Rostislav Rar is trying to win the Democratic nomination in the newly re-drawn 20th Congressional district.

Those new district lines were the focus of a federal lawsuit that pushed back the primary from June 28th to August. Candidates were able to use that extra time to campaign across the 20th district which now includes all of Albany, Schenectady and Rensselaer counties and the southern half of Saratoga county.

Rar is a non-profit immigration attorney who came to the U.S. as a child from Siberia, Russia. His campaign centers around the environment, education and equality. “How come our people of color, how come our people who are gender non-confirming, how come our women, how come our minorities are treated in ways that other people are not treated,” said Rar.

He adds, “Once was ask them those questions we answer them, we create reforms to address them.” Rar is trying to unseat longtime representative and fellow democrat Paul Tonko.

The winner of the primary will face republican Liz Joy in the November general election. Rar sat down with News10’s Solomon Syed to discuss the issues facing the 20th Congressional district.