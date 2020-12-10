Roofers aiming to recruit apprentices in 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Roofers JAC of the Capital District are looking to recruit five roofing apprentices in 2021, the Department of Labor have announced. The apprentices will be recruited across three regions: the Capital District, Mohawk Valley, and North Country, between January 5, 2021 and December 28, 2021.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to:
- Lift 70 pounds
- Work at heights on low-pitch and steep roofing
- Climb ladders and scaffolding
- Work in hot and cold weather
- Have access to reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school.
- Pass drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrolment in apprenticeship.
Applications can be obtained and submitted at Local Union #241, 890 Third Street, Albany, NY, every Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period.
For further information, applicants should contact Roofers JAC of the Capital District, Local Union #241 at (518) 489-3919.
