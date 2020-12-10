Roofers aiming to recruit apprentices in 2021

A roofer works on a new home under construction Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Houston. A heat wave is expected to send temperatures soaring close to 100 degrees through the weekend across much of the country. The National Weather Service estimates that more than 100 heat records will fall on Saturday. Most will not be the scorching daily highs, but for lack of cooling at night, something called nighttime lows. Those lows will be record highs. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Roofers JAC of the Capital District are looking to recruit five roofing apprentices in 2021, the Department of Labor have announced. The apprentices will be recruited across three regions: the Capital District, Mohawk Valley, and North Country, between January 5, 2021 and December 28, 2021.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to:

Lift 70 pounds

Work at heights on low-pitch and steep roofing

Climb ladders and scaffolding

Work in hot and cold weather

Have access to reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school.

Pass drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrolment in apprenticeship.

Applications can be obtained and submitted at Local Union #241, 890 Third Street, Albany, NY, every Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period.

For further information, applicants should contact Roofers JAC of the Capital District, Local Union #241 at (518) 489-3919.