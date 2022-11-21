ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holiday season is kicking off for all the children and families at the Ronald McDonald House in Albany. For the thirteenth year, volunteers from National Grid put up holiday lights and decorations at the home.

The building provides a home away from home, free of charge, for children facing serious medical issues. Event organizers said the small gesture brings some much needed holiday spirit to the guests.

“Something like this brings joy, and it brings an opportunity to kind of escape that stress for a little bit and allows people to just focus on being together as a family and being able to celebrate, which is so important during the holiday season,” David Jacobsen, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region, said.

“It just feels good to come and do something nice for somebody else and it makes us feel blessed if we know others are struggling and having health issues during the holidays, it makes us feel good to know that we can help out in some small way,” National Grid Regional Dir. Laurie Poltynski said.

National Grid also continued another tradition Monday. The Ronald McDonald House received their Christmas tree, which was donated by a retired grid operations manager, who, year after year, cuts down and gifts a tree from his own property for the project.