ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—Volunteers from National Grid went to the Ronald McDonald House in Albany on Friday to decorate for the holiday season. This is the eighth year National Grid employees have donated their time.

National grid employees hanging hand-strung garland

With basket trucks and plenty of volunteers, the crew set to work cleaning up leaves and hanging thousands of energy-efficient lights. They lifted a 12-foot white spruce up onto the porch and set about hanging hand-strung garland along the rails.