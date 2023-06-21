SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Primary elections for many municipal offices are happening on June 27. One of the races is for Saratoga Springs mayor. Current mayor Ron Kim is facing a challenger from fellow Democrat Chris Mathiesen.

Kim is trying for a second term as mayor. The city elects a new mayor every two years. His accomplishments include opening a 24/7 homeless shelter and creating a civilian review board.

Kim sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the city ahead of the Tuesday, June 27 primary.