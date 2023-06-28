SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim declared victory Tuesday night in the Democratic primary. He faced off against Chris Mathiesen, former Public Safety Commissioner.

Kim told NEWS10 he feels his primary victory is a sign that people who live in the city share his priorities.

“We want to make sure we have a permanent shelter for homelessness. We want to make sure that we continue our Complete Streets program, which has been on the books for many years, but now we are actually building bike trails, pedestrian walkways,” Kim said in an interview after claiming victory, “we also want to make sure that we have a safe city, continue to fully fund our police, but also make sure that there’s accountability there.“

Kim will be trying for his second term in the General Election this November. Mathiesen will still appear on the ballot, for the “One Saratoga” line.