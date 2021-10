SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – On November 2nd, voters in Saratoga Springs will pick at new mayor. Democrat Ron Kim is looking to replace the current mayor who is not running for re-election.

Kim sits down with News10 to discuss the issues and why voters should choose him.

Kim is an attorney and served as the city’s public safety commissioner about ten years ago. He says the public has lost trust in the city council following months of bickering between members and the mayor’s office.