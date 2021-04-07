Ron Kim announces Saratoga Springs mayoral campaign

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Public Safety Ron Kim has entered the city’s mayoral race. Kim, a Democrat, announced his candidacy in front of Saratoga’s 9/11 Memorial in High Rock Park on Wednesday morning.

During the announcement, Kim looked back at the events of 9/11 and reflected on how the community was brought together at that time. He went on to draw parallels with recent events.

I am running for Mayor of Saratoga Springs to return us to that unity and singular purpose. Because just like in 2001, we have gone through difficult times. We have lost good friends. We have seen suffering. We have witnessed injustice. As a community we will only recover if we come together. If we work together. If we seek solutions together. Ron Kim

Kim said his top priorities include: